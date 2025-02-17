Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Expands By 18.2%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

