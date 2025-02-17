Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Drops By 20.1%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,243,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 25,324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.