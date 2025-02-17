Short Interest in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Rises By 17.0%

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,237 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,436. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 86.89%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

