Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Decreases By 8.2%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $143,894.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,176.34. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,677.82. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,902,518 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 276,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

