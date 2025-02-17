Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $191,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.