Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $359,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

