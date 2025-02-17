Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

