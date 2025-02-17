Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head-To-Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 9.4, suggesting that its stock price is 840% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion N/A $1.34 billion N/A N/A Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.02

This table compares Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Signature Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

