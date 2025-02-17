Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

