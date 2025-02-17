SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
SJM Price Performance
Shares of SJMHY stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. SJM has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.70.
SJM Company Profile
