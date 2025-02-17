SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SJW Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

