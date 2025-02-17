Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2,691.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,810,000 after acquiring an additional 152,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 45.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $339.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

