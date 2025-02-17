Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

