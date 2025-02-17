SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $445.79 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

