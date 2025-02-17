SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $184.84 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

