Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $39.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SPT opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,182,487.35. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.