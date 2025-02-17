State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $49.03 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $84.62 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

