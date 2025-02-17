Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

