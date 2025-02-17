Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 105,110 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.