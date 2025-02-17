Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 59,207 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in American International Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $74.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

