Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 120,997 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

