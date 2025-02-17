Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,170,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

