Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

