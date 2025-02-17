Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,880,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after purchasing an additional 105,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $19,928,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,310.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

