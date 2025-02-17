Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $40.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034615 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

