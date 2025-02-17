Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $172.09 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.53 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $707.44 million, a P/E ratio of 652.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

