Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,186,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 2,711,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

