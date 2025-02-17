Surgery Partners (SGRY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $828.01 million for the quarter.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,955.82. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,733 shares of company stock worth $2,480,106. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.