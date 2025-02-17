Systelligence LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,318 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after purchasing an additional 257,345 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,548,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 177,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.71 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

