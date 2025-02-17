Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

TGT opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

