Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,768 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 669.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 94,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHV opened at $27.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

