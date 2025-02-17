Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells $118,800.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $89.44 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on TEM
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.