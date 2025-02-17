Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells $118,800.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $89.44 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

TEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

