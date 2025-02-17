The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 778.50 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 775.49 ($9.76), with a volume of 32380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($9.76).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £707.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 726.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 219 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £1,559.28 ($1,961.61). Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

Featured Stories

