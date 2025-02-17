The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Shares of BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

