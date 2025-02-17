The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

