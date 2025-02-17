The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.