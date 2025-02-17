The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

