Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 309,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,085. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

