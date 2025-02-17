Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $123.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

