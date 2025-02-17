Top 5G Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of 5G technology. These companies may be telecommunications providers, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, or other related businesses that stand to benefit from the proliferation of 5G networks and devices. Investors may buy 5G stocks in anticipation of growth and success in the 5G market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 69,902,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,536,799. The stock has a market cap of $256.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,833. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

