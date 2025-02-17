Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Arcadium Lithium, QuantumScape, Aspen Aerogels, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, or sale of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries and other electronic devices. Investing in lithium stocks allows individuals to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 2,307,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,608,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 3,124,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,725. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $692.34 million, a PE ratio of 832.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 591,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,447. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Featured Stories