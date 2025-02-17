Top Technology Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that primarily focus on the development and sale of technology-related products or services. These stocks are commonly found in sectors such as software, hardware, internet technology, telecommunications, and semiconductor industries. Technology stocks are known for their volatility and potential for high returns, often appealing to investors seeking growth opportunities in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07. NVIDIA has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,880,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

