Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

