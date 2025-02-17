Total Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243,123 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.