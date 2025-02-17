Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,826,292 BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,826,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,548,000. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 121.75% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKUI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 796,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,472,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,629,000.

NYSEARCA BKUI opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

