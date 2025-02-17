TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Update

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 7,668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,289,000 after buying an additional 1,949,448 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.