TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,525 shares of company stock valued at $139,851,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

