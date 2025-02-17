Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $160,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

