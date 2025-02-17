Truist Financial Corp Sells 53,344 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,081,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,735,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.82. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.