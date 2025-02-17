Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 108,394 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Shares of OLED opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $140.17 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

